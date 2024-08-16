Rescue dog makes astounding transformation from silent to chatty!
Manchester, UK - When a golden retriever named Darcie was adopted, she was shy and quiet, but thanks to her patient owner, this dog became a real happy chatter box!
Before being adopted by Kobe Cheung and her mother, a golden retriever now named Darcie spent most of her life tied to a stick in her former owner's backyard in Romania.
Finally, in September 2023, as reported by Newsweek, the dog got a new home with room to roam Manchester.
At first, the golden was so scared she barely moved, but Cheung and her partner didn't give up on the dog.
They showed her lots of love and patience, and thankfully, their approach worked, and Darcie was transformed!
Earlier this month, Cheung shared a TikTok video showing her doggo's dramatic transformation. Viewers were delighted, and the sweet video quickly went viral.
Love makes a world of difference for this rescue pup
From the now-viral video, it's clear that all Darcie needed was a lot of love to come out of her shell.
At the beginning of the clip, the dog sits near her new owner but looks petrified despite the little pets she's getting.
The video shows how the golden progresses from silent to chatty, starting with a few tentative barks before becoming a real talker!
"She's chatty and will ask for what she wants!" Darcie's owner told Newsweek.
She explained that when they first brought the dog home, she refused to play, run, or even eat.
"She would only eat from our hands," Cheung said. "She was so shy, unsure, and scared, but we just gave her time, and lots of love, kept her safe, and tried not to overwhelm her too much."
This golden retriever's patience paid off and revealed this former shy dog's true colors. Darcie is a happy – and needy – chatterbox who loves her humans!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@kobehelena