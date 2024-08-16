Rescue dog makes astounding transformation from silent to chatty!

Manchester, UK - When a golden retriever named Darcie was adopted, she was shy and quiet, but thanks to her patient owner, this dog became a real happy chatter box!

This rescued golden was afraid to bark, but love transformed her! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@kobehelena

Before being adopted by Kobe Cheung and her mother, a golden retriever now named Darcie spent most of her life tied to a stick in her former owner's backyard in Romania.

Finally, in September 2023, as reported by Newsweek, the dog got a new home with room to roam Manchester.

At first, the golden was so scared she barely moved, but Cheung and her partner didn't give up on the dog.

They showed her lots of love and patience, and thankfully, their approach worked, and Darcie was transformed!

Earlier this month, Cheung shared a TikTok video showing her doggo's dramatic transformation. Viewers were delighted, and the sweet video quickly went viral.