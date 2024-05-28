Rescue dog saves his owner's life one day after his adoption!

A rescue dog saved his owner's life just one day after being adopted, as the pup quickly jumped into action when his human suffered a health scare.

By Anne-Sophie Mielke

Albuquerque, New Mexico - One day after Andrew Budek-Schmeisser adopted his dog, the rescue pooch saved his life!

Peanut, a rescue dog, saved his human's life just one day after being adopted. © Screenshot/Instagram/albuquerqueanimalwelfare Budek-Schmeisser already had a service dog named Belle, but he decided to adopt a second dog who was tall enough for him to lean on. The dog lover suffers from several illnesses – including cancer and heart problems – which sometimes makes walking a challenge, per Newsweek. At the beginning of March, Budek-Schmeisser visited the Albuquerque Animal Welfare shelter in New Mexico and met Peanut, a big, black-and-white Great Dane pit bull mix. Dog Guide Fun in the sun! Take your dog to the beach with these important tips Budek-Schmeisser decided Peanut was the perfect dog for him, and his choice paid off in spades the very next day.

Rescue dog jumps into action during human's health scare

This pet owner's rescue dog jumped into action and helped him clear his airway! © 123rf/voronaman Budek-Schmeisser was outside with his new pet when he suddenly fell and hit his head, and the fall blocked his airway. Without hesitation, Peanut jumped to his aid. "I couldn't do anything about it, but Peanut could. Peanut cleared my airway," Budek-Schmeisser explained. "He and another dog helped move me to a chair where I could recover." This dog owner is convinced that Peanut and Belle worked together to help him through the terrifying incident, as his other service dog understood the situation but didn't have enough power to lift her owner. Animal World Records This long-living rodent is possibly the weirdest animal world record holder ever! Luckily, Peanut immediately understood his role in the rescue. After Budek-Schmeisser could sit on a chair, Peanut didn't leave his side. The big dog kept supporting his owner's head and chest! Budek-Schmeisser is in awe of Peanut: "I would not have expected a dog to understand within 24 hours what to do or to have the initiative to do what was necessary." This proud pet owner gave the shelter a call to share the news, and staffers there were equally surprised by Peanut's heroic efforts. Albuquerque Animal Welfare took to Instagram to share the story: "Adopting a pet is a win-win for everyone involved. A faithful companion is gained, a friendship is formed and a life is saved."