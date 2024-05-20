Rescue dog too scared to enter new home makes hearts melt on TikTok

Tomball, Texas - Last month, Desi Lu was given a second chance when Texas native Gina Thornton picked up the shy dog from the shelter. But when the woman tried to take the pup home, she realized just how scared Desi Lu really was.

Desi Lu was too scared to enter her new home until her owner gave her the assurance she needed. © Screenshot/TikTok/@ginasellstexas

Desi Lu sat uncertainly on the doorstep, not daring to follow her new owner. Thornton found the moment so emotional that she captured it on video, later sharing the clip on TikTok.

"She was scared to come in, but I assured her it was ok," the real estate agent wrote over the footage.

Finally, Desi Lu makes her way in – quite slowly – thanks to the assurance from her new mom.

The viral moment has received over 1.3 million clicks since April, and users were quick to share their emotional reactions in the comment section.

Many asked Gina for an update on the sweet pup, and thankfully, she soon obliged!