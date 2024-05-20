Rescue dog too scared to enter new home makes hearts melt on TikTok
Tomball, Texas - Last month, Desi Lu was given a second chance when Texas native Gina Thornton picked up the shy dog from the shelter. But when the woman tried to take the pup home, she realized just how scared Desi Lu really was.
Desi Lu sat uncertainly on the doorstep, not daring to follow her new owner. Thornton found the moment so emotional that she captured it on video, later sharing the clip on TikTok.
"She was scared to come in, but I assured her it was ok," the real estate agent wrote over the footage.
Finally, Desi Lu makes her way in – quite slowly – thanks to the assurance from her new mom.
The viral moment has received over 1.3 million clicks since April, and users were quick to share their emotional reactions in the comment section.
Many asked Gina for an update on the sweet pup, and thankfully, she soon obliged!
Desi Lu the dog makes a dramatic transformation after being rescued
In a subsequent post, Gina showed off Desi Lu's impressive progress in the two weeks since her rescue.
"It's been 2 weeks since we adopted Desi Lu!" Gina wrote under the video. "Slowly I've seen her playful side come out here and there.
"She follows me around the house and bats her paw at me when I come home."
In the clip, the dog seems to be at a healthy weight, and, like Gina's other two furry friends, she gets lots of cuddles!
How lucky is Desi Lu to have ended up with this loving family?
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@ginasellstexas