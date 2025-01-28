Rescuers rush into action after dog falls through open floor vent
Grand Junction, Colorado - A family dog's great curiosity almost cost him dearly recently! Only the fire department was able to rescue the adventurous pup from the mess he had gotten himself into.
The Grand Junction Fire Department posted information on Facebook about the rescue operation carried out in mid-January.
Cooper the adventurous doggo had apparently fallen through a hole in a floor vent during one of his exploratory tours!
Unable to free himself from the sticky situation, his family alerted the emergency services, who came running to help.
A photo released by the fire department shows Cooper apparently stuck in a crawl space between floors – and halfway down a ventilation pipe.
"Thankfully, our skilled firefighters acted quickly and safely, rescuing Cooper without a scratch," the dog rescuers assured in the post.
"We’re happy to report that Cooper is back in his family’s arms, wagging his tail like nothing happened."
Now the sweet little puppy is free to go exploring again – although hopefully, Cooper the dog has since learned that it's not worth sticking his nose in everything.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Grand Junction Fire Department