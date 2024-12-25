TikTok is obsessed with this sweet dog's Christmas outfits!

Los Angeles, California - Some dogs get just as excited about Christmas as everyone else! And this fluffy star is making millions of TikTok users smile with his special holiday outfit.

With his snow-white fur and goofy smile, the Samoyed certainly earned his funny name: Boomer the Landcloud.

The jolly pet has been getting a lot of attention on TikTok after having some festive fun with his owners.

Boomer is a viral sensation in a video that showcases his impressive collection of holiday-themed headbands.

From reindeer antlers to Christmas trees and even flashing lights – all it takes is for Boomer's owner to hold up a headband and he comes trotting straight over to slip it on!

It's no wonder TikTok users are in love with the pooch who loves to play dress up.

In another video, Boomer turns into a furry four-legged Christmas tree, all covered in festive lights.

To top it all off, he even wiggles his ears to the beat of Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You!