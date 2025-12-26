Scared and starving abandoned puppies wait for their humans to return – but they never come

Two adorable puppies were sadly abandoned by their former owners on the side of the road in California. Fortunately, animal rescuers were there to save the day.

By Svea Nieberg

California - Two adorable puppies were sadly abandoned by their former owners on the side of the road in California.

The two abandoned puppies sat by the roadside for days waiting for their humans to return.
The two abandoned puppies sat by the roadside for days waiting for their humans to return.  © Instagram/Screenshot/logans_legacy29

Completely overwhelmed by the new situation, the two dogs waited desperately for their humans to come back.

Unfortunately, the owners did not return.

"They waited... and they waited... Because in their hearts, they believed someone was coming back for them," animal rescuer Suzette Hall shared on Instagram.

Dog has the saddest reaction to being left out of Christmas party!
Dogs Dog has the saddest reaction to being left out of Christmas party!

"They would huddle together in that little bush you see in the picture," she said.

"And most of the time, they stayed on that same corner – confused, scared, and too afraid to let anyone help."

What's more, the dogs had nothing to eat or drink, as nobody in the neighborhood had left food or water out for them.

Fortunately, a friend of Hall's told her about the pups and kept watch over them.

Abandoned puppies finally rescued!

The two puppies are now safe, thanks to Suzette Hall and her friend.
The two puppies are now safe, thanks to Suzette Hall and her friend.  © Instagram/Screenshot/logans_legacy29

Having spent the day trying to rescue another dog, Hall came help the little abandoned puppies.

That night, she and her friend set up traps to rescue the abandoned dogs.

"And these little souls went right in... so fast," Hall said.

Woman hears her cat meowing – then discovers a surprise under Christmas tree
Cats Woman hears her cat meowing – then discovers a surprise under Christmas tree

"Because they were hungry. Because they were tired. Because they'd had enough of hiding in that little bush and waiting on that lonely corner."

"Tonight, they are safe. Safe, warm, and sound. Never to be dumped again," the rescuer added.

Cover photo: Instagram/Screenshot/logans_legacy29

More on Dogs: