Scared and starving abandoned puppies wait for their humans to return – but they never come

California - Two adorable puppies were sadly abandoned by their former owners on the side of the road in California.

The two abandoned puppies sat by the roadside for days waiting for their humans to return. © Instagram/Screenshot/logans_legacy29

Completely overwhelmed by the new situation, the two dogs waited desperately for their humans to come back.

Unfortunately, the owners did not return.

"They waited... and they waited... Because in their hearts, they believed someone was coming back for them," animal rescuer Suzette Hall shared on Instagram.

"They would huddle together in that little bush you see in the picture," she said.

"And most of the time, they stayed on that same corner – confused, scared, and too afraid to let anyone help."

What's more, the dogs had nothing to eat or drink, as nobody in the neighborhood had left food or water out for them.

Fortunately, a friend of Hall's told her about the pups and kept watch over them.