Scared and starving abandoned puppies wait for their humans to return – but they never come
California - Two adorable puppies were sadly abandoned by their former owners on the side of the road in California.
Completely overwhelmed by the new situation, the two dogs waited desperately for their humans to come back.
Unfortunately, the owners did not return.
"They waited... and they waited... Because in their hearts, they believed someone was coming back for them," animal rescuer Suzette Hall shared on Instagram.
"They would huddle together in that little bush you see in the picture," she said.
"And most of the time, they stayed on that same corner – confused, scared, and too afraid to let anyone help."
What's more, the dogs had nothing to eat or drink, as nobody in the neighborhood had left food or water out for them.
Fortunately, a friend of Hall's told her about the pups and kept watch over them.
Abandoned puppies finally rescued!
Having spent the day trying to rescue another dog, Hall came help the little abandoned puppies.
That night, she and her friend set up traps to rescue the abandoned dogs.
"And these little souls went right in... so fast," Hall said.
"Because they were hungry. Because they were tired. Because they'd had enough of hiding in that little bush and waiting on that lonely corner."
"Tonight, they are safe. Safe, warm, and sound. Never to be dumped again," the rescuer added.
Cover photo: Instagram/Screenshot/logans_legacy29