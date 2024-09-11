Senior dog earns his treat – and viral status – with the most gentlemanly behavior

Dublin, Ireland - This dog is a true gentleman (gentle dog?) as seen in a video in which he has been enchanting millions of viewers since the end of August!

In his old age, Oscar the 14-year-old pooch is winning the hearts of TikTok users in his own special way.

The reason for this is a video in which he has been enchanting an audience of millions since the end of August.

In the clip, the adorable terrier mix stands dutifully in front of his neighbor's door, with the usual treat that he receives during this daily ritual lying to his right.

But instead of simply snatching the object of his desire, the male dog first gives out his most enchanting doggy gaze of thanks, allowing himself to be stroked by his neighbor.

"My aunt's neighbor's dog comes over every day for a treat and wanted to say thank you," reads the video's on-screen text.

The caption explains further: "Oscar was polite enough to give a proper thank you before heading out."

Only after socializing does Oscar turn his attention to the treat, which he gently clasps between his teeth. The senior dog then walks home again at a leisurely pace.

The old dog's wholesome ritual and thoughtful demeanor earned him plenty of brownie points on TikTok in the form of over 1.1 million views and counting!

But is the four-legged friend really always so well-behaved?