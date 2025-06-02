Senior golden retriever goes viral thanks to hilarious "quirks"

Golden retriever Duke may be an old dog , but as his owners have quickly learned, his age hasn't taken away his sense of curiosity!

Duke has a soft spot for things – lots of things, actually – and so he drags around everything that isn't nailed down.

Each day, his owners discover what the ten-year-old dog has stashed away.

On an Instagram page dedicated to Duke, the couple captures the dog's process of dragging things from point A to B, landing several viral hits in the process!

The feel-good clips have been well-received by hundreds of thousands of users.

While some have thrown laughing emojis around, others have plastered the comment section with hearts.

But all that glitters is not gold, as Duke's owners revealed in a long Instagram post that he hasn't always had such a great life.