Senior golden retriever goes viral thanks to hilarious "quirks"
Golden retriever Duke may be an old dog, but as his owners have quickly learned, his age hasn't taken away his sense of curiosity!
Duke has a soft spot for things – lots of things, actually – and so he drags around everything that isn't nailed down.
Each day, his owners discover what the ten-year-old dog has stashed away.
On an Instagram page dedicated to Duke, the couple captures the dog's process of dragging things from point A to B, landing several viral hits in the process!
The feel-good clips have been well-received by hundreds of thousands of users.
While some have thrown laughing emojis around, others have plastered the comment section with hearts.
But all that glitters is not gold, as Duke's owners revealed in a long Instagram post that he hasn't always had such a great life.
Duke the golden retriever's kleptomania is an Instagram hit!
The golden retriever had to change families several times.
When things no longer worked out with his original owners, the poor dog moved back and forth between various foster families.
As Duke got older and older, it became increasingly difficult for him to win over other potential parents.
But in March 2024, the four-legged friend finally had a late happy ending.
Duke's owners wrote on Instagram from the dog's perspective: "Soon I felt loved enough to reveal a few of my 'quirks.'
"My love for books, computers, Kindles, and phones was first. Mom tried to trade with me when I took these items and brought them to my lair, but I was not having it!!"
Ultimately, Duke and his owners found some compromise, and it's clear his humans love him for who he is, quirks and all!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@lifewithduke2025