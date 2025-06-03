Rescuers race to save newborn kittens found zip-tied together outside of a shopping center

Rancho Santa Fe, California - An employee of a shopping center was horrified to discover several newborn kittens zip-tied together in front of the mall.

The poor kittens were abandoned just a few days after they were born. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Helen Woodward Animal Center

Jessica Gercke, a representative for the Helen Woodward Animal Center, told People that the cats were found under a shopping cart in the parking lot.

Two of the four siblings were found lifeless, but the other two were immediately taken to the shelter, where they were named Frodo and Sam.

Gercke said that the kittens "still had their umbilical cords attached and were covered in fleas" when they were handed over to the animal organization, adding that the babies had been abandoned just a few days after their birth.

One of the two kittens suffered serious injuries to its left hind leg from the cable ties, while the other was fortunately unharmed.