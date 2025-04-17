Service dog brothers joyfully reunite for the first time since they were puppies!

Hawaii - Five weeks after Labrador dogs Maple and Mikey were born, the two brothers were separated and raised in different states. Now, five years later, their owners have reunited the four-legged friends!

Maples and his brother Mikey met again for the first time in five years – and recognized each other immediately! © Collahe: Screenshots/TikTok/@matthewandpaul

Even though Maple and Mikey grew up in completely different environments, they have one thing in common: they were both trained as professional service dogs.

Maple lives with Paul from Seattle, who is blind and relies on his assistance dog in everyday life, while Mikey works as a therapy dog in a hospital in Hawaii.

During their training, the Labradors learned to concentrate completely on their owners and not to be distracted by other dogs.

Then it was all the more surprising on both sides when Maple and Mikey were able to meet again in Hawaii, where Paul and his partner Matthew had organized the meeting in advance.

A video shows the moment when the Labradors came face to face for the first time in five years.

When they were both unharnessed, there was no stopping Mikey and Maple!