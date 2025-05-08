Six Golden Retrievers get special assignment to wake up their Daddy – then chaos breaks out!
UK - One lucky man from the UK recently got woken up by six eager Golden Retriever dogs, and the hysterical Instagram footage is beautiful to behold.
A woman deliberately held her cell phone to her five Golden Retrievers – Cookie, Honey, Jack, Bruce, and Star, as well as visiting dog Ella – when she gave them the special order to help get dad out of bed.
The Brit knew from previous experience that what would follow would simply be worthy of a movie, especially for fans on the Internet.
As soon as the words were spoken, chaos broke out among the pack.
The four-legged friends stormed towards the stairs, climbed them, and waited impatiently (and tightly packed) in front of the man's bedroom door.
When the door finally opens, the Goldens immediately pounce onto the bed where he is still slumbering.
Excited dogs execute a chaotic wakeup call
Instead of waking him up with gentle kisses and perhaps giving him a little time to get on with the day, five of the dogs trample over their master, tugging on his body and jumping around mercilessly.
Ever polite, guest dog Ella follows their example and joins in energetically.
Some of the pups even have the man's shoes in their mouths, which seems like an impatient instruction to go for a walk.
Waking up with six wild dogs is, of course, a luxury that few enjoy.
The shot repeatedly shows the dog owner's face contorted in pain as he struggles unsuccessfully against his animal alarm clocks.
The coffee brought to him by his partner will also be urgently needed afterwards, provided that it doesn't tip over in the craziness.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@5_shades_of_golden