Six Golden Retrievers get special assignment to wake up their Daddy – then chaos breaks out!

One lucky man from the UK recently got woken up by six eager Golden Retriever dogs, and the hysterical Instagram footage is beautiful to behold. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@5_shades_of_golden

A woman deliberately held her cell phone to her five Golden Retrievers – Cookie, Honey, Jack, Bruce, and Star, as well as visiting dog Ella – when she gave them the special order to help get dad out of bed.

The Brit knew from previous experience that what would follow would simply be worthy of a movie, especially for fans on the Internet.

As soon as the words were spoken, chaos broke out among the pack.

The four-legged friends stormed towards the stairs, climbed them, and waited impatiently (and tightly packed) in front of the man's bedroom door.

When the door finally opens, the Goldens immediately pounce onto the bed where he is still slumbering.