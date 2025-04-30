Spoiled dog won't sleep without this hysterical bedtime ritual in viral video

Poppy the Boxer dog has picked up a very special bedtime habit from her owner, and now she refuses to sleep without it.

Poppy the dog can't get back to sleep without her pink sleep mask. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@princess.poppyyy

As her owner Nelson revealed to People, the little routine started a few years ago and was just a bit of fun!

Nelson herself is a passionate sleep mask wearer.

One evening, on an impulse, she put a pink mask on her four-legged friend and left the bedroom.

When she returned, she discovered her dog sleeping peacefully in her bed.

From then on, the dog's daily evening routine was sealed! Poppy could no longer get to sleep without her pink sleep mask.

Since then, her owner has regularly recorded the adorable habit in TikTok videos.

One viral clip in particular shows what happens when the pup's sleep mask falls off before bedtime – and it isn't pretty. The dog won't stop crying until her owner fixes it for her!