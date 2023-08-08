Strange dog trapped in bathroom floor gives TikToker shock of a lifetime

McKenzie, Tennessee - This TikToker got woken up by a strange noise and found a dog that didn't belong to her trapped in her bathroom floorboard!

Kyndal was shocked when she found a strange dog stuck in her bathroom floor! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/kyndal_bret

A TikToker named Kyndal jolted out of bed at 6:30 AM when she heard strange noises coming from her bathroom that's being renovated.



In her now-viral TikTok, she exclaims, "I'm literally shaking," before moving the camera to show a dog's head sticking out of a hole in the bathroom floor.

"That's not my dog!" she says in utter disbelief.

She then pans to a smaller pooch standing beside her and says, "That's my dog."

"Sweet baby," Kyndal says with a drawl, "how did you get there, how did this happen, and what do I do about it?"

The odd and adorable video of the trapped pooch stranger went viral, and now boasts more than eight million views.