Stray dog completely transforms after some tender loving care

California - A bedraggled-looking little dog was discovered by chance among the garbage cans outside a school when a staff member noticed the matted animal, barely able to be differentiated from the piles of discarded furniture.

This dog was completely matted and run down when she was rescued. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Suzette Hall

Animal rights activist Suzette Hall and her team were called in to help rescue the dog from her predicament.

"She was buried under one of the old couches. It took time but... there she came and popped her little head out," Hall wrote on her Facebook page.

"Sweet baby was so ready to be safe."

With the help of a few dog-catching contraptions, Hall and her team finally managed to catch the pooch.

Shortly afterward, the dog was put in Hall's cage and the thirsty girl was given water before being taken to be evaluated by a veterinarian.

