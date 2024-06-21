Stray dog completely transforms after some tender loving care
California - A bedraggled-looking little dog was discovered by chance among the garbage cans outside a school when a staff member noticed the matted animal, barely able to be differentiated from the piles of discarded furniture.
Animal rights activist Suzette Hall and her team were called in to help rescue the dog from her predicament.
"She was buried under one of the old couches. It took time but... there she came and popped her little head out," Hall wrote on her Facebook page.
"Sweet baby was so ready to be safe."
With the help of a few dog-catching contraptions, Hall and her team finally managed to catch the pooch.
Shortly afterward, the dog was put in Hall's cage and the thirsty girl was given water before being taken to be evaluated by a veterinarian.
Rescuer documents stray dog's makeover in Facebook post
After an initial assessment of the furry friend, they decided on a radical step – a full body shave.
The newly-named Patsy the dog was shorn from head to paw, leaving the pup unrecognizable!
The sweet animal was also given infusions because she was so severely dehydrated.
Patsy also had skin problems due to her previously matted coat.
"Other than that she is a perfect treasure," Hall wrote in a second Facebook post providing an update on Patsy's condition.
Hall's post also includes a recent photo showing Patsy after her transformation, in which she really does look like a completely different pup.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Suzette Hall