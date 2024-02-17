Stray dog gets rescued after epic ordeal

Irvine, California - A recent dog rescue took tons of effort, as the little pup kept getting scared from humans trying to help. In the end, it was worth it .

This stray was lucky that his rescuer was willing to wait hours to help him. © Screenshot/Facebook/Suzette Hall

Facebook user Suzette Hall shared on the platform she first spotted a dog all alone two weeks ago on a corner nearby her California home.

She realized the four-legged friend had most likely been abandoned and was living on the street, and sleeping in a nearby yard.

Hall made it her mission to help the pooch, but the rescue proved difficult.

"Rescue is physically hard and people sometimes make it harder," she explained. Hall went on to say that people going by where the dog was living or trying to help corral her would simply scare the animal away.

"Everyone kept trying to get her," she wrote. "Every time she would go near the traps, someone would get out of their car or yell. It was beyond exhausting."

Luckily, Hall was determined to catch the poor pooch, even after more than four hours of trying.