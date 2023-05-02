Sulking dog wins over the internet with hilarious reaction to returning owner

Tipton, UK - A hysterical TikTok clip of a dog refusing to greet his owner after she came home from work has the internet gasping for air.

Dog owner Toni Brook admits she’d been at the office for a long time. But she didn't expect her dog, a cockapoo named, Treacle, to hold it against her. Where she expected kisses and snuggles, she was greeted by a pouty pooch instead.

Luckily, she caught her dog's sulky stare on camera and shared it on TikTok.

In the TikTok clip, the curly-haired dog sits in the corner and glares daggers.

"When the idiot human leaves me alone all day and then expects me to be all sunshine and rainbows when she gets home," the caption aptly reads.

The hysterical clip boasts over three million views and over 84,000 likes, with TikTok users finding the dog's disappointment hilarious.