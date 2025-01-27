Sweet dog tries to play with lamb neighbors in hilarious viral video!

North Wales, UK - Bailey the dog has the cutest method of interacting with his livestock next door neighbors!

Bailey the dog has the cutest method of interacting with his livestock neighbors! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@goldenlifeofbailey

The Golden Retriever met lambs and sheep for the first time in his life about four years ago when he and his owner Kathrine Jensen moved next door to a shepherd.

"He was very fascinated by them and would just sit and stare at them for ages by the fence," his owner said of the first encounters between the two disparate animals In an interview with Newsweek.

A viral video shows Bailey with some of the lambs, who appear to be getting along in serene peace.

The onscreen text reads, "When you're proud of your dog for not scaring the sheep and lambs, until..."

Suddenly, the dog jumps up and sprints away at full speed!

The farm animals then take flight and run off as well, seemingly startled.

"It was going so well, until it wasn't..." reads the video caption.

But is there more to the story?