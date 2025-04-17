Sweet lamb thinks fluffy poodle is another sheep friend: "Are you my sibling?"

When a curious little lamb saw a fluffy dog , it immediately assumed that it was a part of the flock!

When a curious little lamb saw a fluffy dog, it immediately assumed that it was a part of the flock! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@shellyfayex

Shelly Faye, the dog's owner, posted a TikTok video to show how a lamb apparently mistook her four-legged friend for its fellow.

"When a lamb mistakens your poodle for another lamb," read the onscreen text.

The video shows a small lamb on a farm curiously approaching Shelly's poodle named Aurora, while the dog stands calmly on a leash being circled by the playful lamb.

"Not everyday you see this, Aurora was not impressed," reads the clip's caption. "so cute!"

Despite the lamb's friendly approach, the poodle doesn't seem to care too much about the grazing animal's presence.

When the young sheep has finally had enough, it can be seen running off again.

On TikTok, many viewers flooded the comments section with emotional and humorous reactions, with many admitting that the adorable video touched their hearts.