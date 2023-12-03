Terrified rescue dog undergoes heartwarming transformation after finding a loving home!

Austin, Texas - When Austin Pets Alive! took in a dog named Forrest, he was scared of everyone. They thought he was beyond help, but love and care changed everything.

This poor pooch was in such bad shape, rescuers weren't sure if he could be saved. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Austin Pets Alive!

When Austin Pets Alive! rescued a pooch named Forrest in April, shelter workers didn't think he could be saved.

"Forrest was rescued from a horrific hoarding situation," Austin Pets Alive! wrote in their Facebook post. "He was overwhelmed, and unable to trust the world around him."

The little dog was so traumatized that the rescuers thought "euthanasia might be the best option."

Forrest was too terrified to move or even make a sound.

The staff described him as "shut down," but they didn't want to give up on him and decided to place him with a foster family.