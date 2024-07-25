Texas woman miraculously reunites with her childhood dog for bittersweet ending

Dallas, Texas - Alden Cuevas and her brother were convinced they'd never see their childhood dog again when he suddenly disappeared. But fate had a happy – if bittersweet – twist in store!

Shiloh the dog was reunited with a Texas woman and her brother after being separated for years. © TikTok/Screenshot/aldentattoos

Alden Cuevas and her brother Jackson loved hanging out with their stepfather's dog, Shiloh, when they were young.

But then both the dog and her owner suddenly disappeared.

"One day, they just never came back, and we never knew where they ended up. We had assumed she'd passed away years ago" Alden told Newsweek.

Then, in May 2024, the Texan stumbled across a mugshot of her stepfather on social media, and then discovered that someone was working to place 15 malnourished dogs – including her beloved Shiloh!

Alden didn't hesitate and set off on a seven-hour drive to rescue the old pooch.

"She had been abandoned in a warehouse for six days with no food or water," she explained.

The woman wondered if Shiloh would recognize them after seven years of separation – it turned out she needn't have worried!