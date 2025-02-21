These talkative Husky dogs lose all chill when their owner says this

If you have Husky dogs Tikanni, Kita, and Tehya as neighbors, you may need a steady supply of earplugs.

If you have Husky dogs Tikanni, Kita, and Tehya as neighbors, you may need a steady supply of earplugs. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@tikanni.kita.n.tehya

Buying a Husky takes a long time and careful consideration.

While other dogs wrap their masters and mistresses around their paws with their cuteness and gentle natures, sled dogs have other qualities, as furry siblings Tikanni, Kita, and Tehya prove on TikTok.

Their owner recently showed this on the TikTok channel set up for her dogs.

Within a few days, the silly video of the Huskies went viral.

"Just ONE Word Is ALL It Takes," the dog owner captioned the 32-second video.

In the clip, the owner addresses her dogs lying in the living room, quietly saying Tikanni's name.

From there, the volume escalation takes its course! Within a few moments, all three pups start howling with glee.

It only takes a few seconds and the whole thing develops into an eardrum-torturing orchestra of noise, a mix of outright screaming, siren-like calls, and loud yowling.