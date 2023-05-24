This American bulldog and Chihuahua mix has TikTok obsessed!
Miami, Florida - It's the mixed breed that's got all of TikTok talking: Kobe isn't just an adorable looking dog – he's also the unexpected result of a love story between an American bulldog and a Chihuahua!
As Kobe's owner puts in the viral video's caption, "This was not planned!"
While so-called Bullhuahuas have been around for a while now, what makes this little four-legged star so special is the fact that one of his parents is an American, rather than a French bulldog.
Kobe has certainly been blessed with the best of both worlds when in comes to his ancestry. He's petite like a Chihuahua, while also retaining those distinctive pointy ears.
His snout and muscular body, on the other hand, are more like his bulldog mom's, and so are his eyes.
With millions of views and hundreds of thousands of likes pouring in, the TikTok account xo.tatzzz has become a home for quality Kobe content that users just can't seem to get enough of.
Kobe is also called Scrappy-Doo - like the cartoon character
So was this particular case of crossbreeding a good idea? Newsweek checked with evolutionary biologist Frank Hailer to find out.
As far as "recreating" Kobe goes, he definitely doesn't recommend that anyone try their hand at matchmaking between different dog breeds.
"It's important to realize that it might take a few different attempts at crossing the same breeds, until you have cross-bred offspring with the traits that you want. This is normal procedure in animal breeding, but something that should be left to professionals," Hailer said.
Much better, then, to just just sit back and enjoy the steady stream of TikTok videos featuring Kobe – "aka Scrappy Doo," per his owner.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/xo.tatzzz