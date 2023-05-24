This American bulldog and Chihuahua mix has TikTok obsessed!

Miami, Florida - It's the mixed breed that's got all of TikTok talking: Kobe isn't just an adorable looking dog – he's also the unexpected result of a love story between an American bulldog and a Chihuahua!

A female American bulldog and a male Chihuahua produced a very special mixed breed! © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/xo.tatzzz

As Kobe's owner puts in the viral video's caption, "This was not planned!"

While so-called Bullhuahuas have been around for a while now, what makes this little four-legged star so special is the fact that one of his parents is an American, rather than a French bulldog.

Kobe has certainly been blessed with the best of both worlds when in comes to his ancestry. He's petite like a Chihuahua, while also retaining those distinctive pointy ears.

His snout and muscular body, on the other hand, are more like his bulldog mom's, and so are his eyes.



With millions of views and hundreds of thousands of likes pouring in, the TikTok account xo.tatzzz has become a home for quality Kobe content that users just can't seem to get enough of.