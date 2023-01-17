This dog doesn't do phone calls and TikTok is loving it!

Aberdeen, UK - Everyone hates phone calls these days, but this adorable dog takes things to a whole new level in a viral TikTok clip!

This dog doesn't want to talk right now! © collage: screenshots/ TikTok/lucyabbeyx

With all the communication options out there, it's fair to say that there aren't many good reasons for actually calling anyone on the phone in 2023.

One pooch clearly agrees – and he's got a lot to say about it!

A now viral video posted by Lucy Abbey Cooke, who lives in Scotland with her boyfriend Owen, shows the shaggy little pup called Woody fielding a call that he's just about done with.

As Woody hides under the couch and barks furiously at the phone, the voice at the other end of the line tells him to "lie down!" That's the last straw for our pouting pooch, who promptly reaches out his paw and hilariously hangs up!

A whopping 14.7 million views and three million likes later, TikTok is still raving about Woody's decisive actions.