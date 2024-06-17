This dog's diva-like reaction to her bed setup has the Internet cackling
Newcastle, Australia - A Labrador named Oreo is very particular about how her bed should be made. This dog wants her blanket folded in a specific way, and TikTokers love it.
Ashleigh McIntyre has TikTok giggling with a video of her dog reacting to an imperfect bed.
Usually, McIntyre folds her dog's blanket neatly in half and lays it on her pet's bed. Oreo has come to love this setup and gets judgy if it isn't perfect.
McIntyre caught her dog's disgruntled reaction to the bed not being up to par on camera.
In the now-viral clip, Oreo stands in front of her bed and looks utterly confused.
She glances at her owner, then at her imperfect bedding and back.
Oreo is not about to lay down in this mess!
In the caption, Oreo's human writes, "Making my OCD dog's bed wrong to see what happens."
McIntyre eventually gives in and fixes the dog's blanket. As soon as the bed is all better, the annoyed Yellow Lab hops right in.
TikTokers are all about this dog's adorable demands!
TikTokers can relate to this dog's diva behavior
Oreo's owner explained how the dog grew to have specific wishes about her bed setup.
"We got her the blanket about a year ago and started folding it in half over her bed so she had a choice whether to lay on the blankie or not," McIntyre told Newsweek.
"After a few months, we noticed she would wait and look at us if it wasn't folded neatly in half at bedtime," she added.
"She has very clear wishes and lets us know that," Oreo's mama explained.
TikTokers are all about this dog's particularity. Many other dog owners wrote in to say that their pups' are the same: "My yellow lab was just as particular."
One joked that Oreo has got her humans trained well.
Oreo clearly knows what she wants, and has the sad puppy dog eyes to get her way!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@oreothedogbiscuit