This dog's diva-like reaction to her bed setup has the Internet cackling

Newcastle, Australia - A Labrador named Oreo is very particular about how her bed should be made. This dog wants her blanket folded in a specific way, and TikTokers love it.

Oreo the dog is not about to lay down in this mess! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@oreothedogbiscuit

Ashleigh McIntyre has TikTok giggling with a video of her dog reacting to an imperfect bed.

Usually, McIntyre folds her dog's blanket neatly in half and lays it on her pet's bed. Oreo has come to love this setup and gets judgy if it isn't perfect.

McIntyre caught her dog's disgruntled reaction to the bed not being up to par on camera.

In the now-viral clip, Oreo stands in front of her bed and looks utterly confused.

She glances at her owner, then at her imperfect bedding and back.

In the caption, Oreo's human writes, "Making my OCD dog's bed wrong to see what happens."

McIntyre eventually gives in and fixes the dog's blanket. As soon as the bed is all better, the annoyed Yellow Lab hops right in.

TikTokers are all about this dog's adorable demands!