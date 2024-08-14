This dog's unusual nightly routine is ridiculously sweet!
UK - Ever since Tia Layock's son started sleeping in his own bed, her dog Ludo has taken it upon himself to check on the kid to the delight of his owners and TikTok.
The internet is in awww of this dog's behavior!
Last week, Layock shared a super sweet video of the Husky-Akita mix's nightly routine.
The video with over 20.4 million views and counting shows footage of the dog checking in on the TikToker's kids night after night.
The first clip shows Luda checking in on Tia Layock's older child, her little son Jaxon.
The sweet TikTok ends with the dog checking in on Jaxon's little sister Bonnie as well.
The video's caption says it all: "Ludo's nightly routine, from 1 kid to 2! No bond like a dog and his kid."
This sweet dog has to bid the kids goodnight
Layock told Newsweek that her dog's sweet nightly routine started when she and her partner checked on Jaxon before bed when he first moved into his own room.
Ludo decided to follow his humans and participate in the little nightly ritual.
"We thought it was super sweet of him to be going into the room and up to the beds checking on the kids, sometimes even giving them a little nudge with his nose or a kiss," gushed Layock.
TikTokers agree that this dog's check-ins are the sweetest thing ever, they love that he quickly adapted to saying goodnight to both of Layock's babies.
Many commenters celebrated the dog's behavior and dubbed him the kid's protector. Other TikTokers shared that their pets check on their children, too.
This dog knows he's part of the family pack, and he evidently takes his role very seriously!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@8pawsand4littlefeet