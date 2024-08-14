This dog's unusual nightly routine is ridiculously sweet!

UK - Ever since Tia Layock's son started sleeping in his own bed, her dog Ludo has taken it upon himself to check on the kid to the delight of his owners and TikTok.

This dog's nightly routine has TikTokers gushing over the sweetness. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@8pawsand4littlefeet

The internet is in awww of this dog's behavior!

Last week, Layock shared a super sweet video of the Husky-Akita mix's nightly routine.

The video with over 20.4 million views and counting shows footage of the dog checking in on the TikToker's kids night after night.



The first clip shows Luda checking in on Tia Layock's older child, her little son Jaxon.

The sweet TikTok ends with the dog checking in on Jaxon's little sister Bonnie as well.

The video's caption says it all: "Ludo's nightly routine, from 1 kid to 2! No bond like a dog and his kid."