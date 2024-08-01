This dog's unusual way of asking for food has TikTokers giggling

Austin, Texas - This German Shepard doesn't beg for food... she points! TikTokers love this dog's direct way of asking for something to munch on.

This dog's unusual way of begging has TikTokers giggling. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@whitneylauren846

TikToker whitneylauren846 shared a hysterical clip of her dog Penny demanding food, as caught on her home surveillance camera.

In the clip, a man on the couch is enjoying food while watching TV until the German Shepard jumps up and blocks his view.

Penny stares at the man, then lifts one paw, and clearly points at his bowl of food.

She wants some, and so does the gray cat named Elli, who's come to perch on the couch.

In the subtitles, Penny's owner quips, "POV your dog doesn't beg, she just points at what she wants."

Another TikTok video shows that this was not an isolated incident – Penny knows how to point to what she wants.