This dog's unusual way of asking for food has TikTokers giggling
Austin, Texas - This German Shepard doesn't beg for food... she points! TikTokers love this dog's direct way of asking for something to munch on.
TikToker whitneylauren846 shared a hysterical clip of her dog Penny demanding food, as caught on her home surveillance camera.
In the clip, a man on the couch is enjoying food while watching TV until the German Shepard jumps up and blocks his view.
Penny stares at the man, then lifts one paw, and clearly points at his bowl of food.
She wants some, and so does the gray cat named Elli, who's come to perch on the couch.
In the subtitles, Penny's owner quips, "POV your dog doesn't beg, she just points at what she wants."
Another TikTok video shows that this was not an isolated incident – Penny knows how to point to what she wants.
TikTokers love this dog's direct demands
The way the dog communicates what it wants has TikTokers swooning over the cuteness.
"I'm sorry, but that's the cutest thing I've ever seen," gushed one TikTok user.
More than a few admitted that if their pet figured out how to point to what they wanted, they'd immediately reward them.
"That would actually work on me every single time," said one. Another social media user wondered, "How could you say no?"
The video of the persistent dog boasts over five million views. Could you withstand Penny's adorably direct demands?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@whitneylauren846