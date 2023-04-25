This golden retriever clearly isn't over her owner's ex, and it's adorable!

A viral TikTok shows this dog 's adorable reaction to her human's ex-boyfriend. Camila Perman might be over her old boo, but her golden retriever still loves him! Maybe this golden will rekindle the flame between his favorite humans.

This golden retriever clearly isn't over her owner's ex-boyfriend, and it's adorable! © Collage: screenshot/TikTok/camilaperman

Camila Perman and her ex-boyfriend dated briefly before mutually calling it quits. They promised to say friends, but life got in the way, and they fell out of touch.

While they dated, Camila and her family adopted a golden retriever puppy named Gala. The little pooch was smitten with her new family, but she also fell in love with Camila's boyfriend.

One might think that after 18 months of separation, the golden retriever would have forgotten about her connection to her owner's former lover. But a chance meeting proved that Gala isn't over Camila's former beau.

Two weeks ago, Camila and Gala were out for a walk when they met a man. Gala recognized him immediately and took off running. The man was Camila's ex, who was thrilled to see the golden.

Camila shared a video of the heartwarming reunion to TikTok. The adorable video went viral quick. It boasts seven million views and counting!