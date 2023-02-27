This husky puppy is thriving after near-death rescue
Las Vegas, Nevada – A husky puppy named Dutchess almost died in a hot car when worried onlookers called for help. Now, this lucky dog is thriving with her new family.
Concerned citizens decided to call the police when the temperature hit 113 degrees Fahrenheit. They were worried about the husky puppy they'd seen trapped in her owner's car on the top floor of a Vegas parking garage.
The pup's muzzle was sealed shut with electrical tape, and the car windows were closed despite the heat.
When Officer Rybacki arrived at the scene, he realized he had to act fast to save the doggo, according to the Animal Foundation's Instagram post on Thursday, marking six months since the rescue.
The officer reached the pup through the car's sunroof. Per the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, the animal had already been locked up for two hours without food, water, or air conditioning while the owner was illegally gambling inside.
The owner was later charged, and the puppy went to the Animal Foundation, People reported.
Dutchess' luck didn't end with her rescue, as the animal shelter did more than help her heal. They also found her a new home.
Now, six months later, the shelter shared an update on the dog, letting animal lovers know that Dutchess is thriving with her new family!
"She lives with a wonderful family who adores her," the Animal Foundation wrote.
The post also included adorable pics of the dog with her rescuer and her new family. These days, the shelter said Dutchess loves to travel and "sneaks into the children’s beds and enjoys hanging out with her new fur siblings."
This dog may have been rescued from a dramatic and horrible situation, but she appears to be living her best life with her new family.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/theanimalfoundation