This husky puppy is thriving after near-death rescue

Las Vegas, Nevada – A husky puppy named Dutchess almost died in a hot car when worried onlookers called for help. Now, this lucky dog is thriving with her new family.

Officer Rybacki acted quickly and rescued this young husky six months ago from a sweltering car. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/theanimalfoundation

Concerned citizens decided to call the police when the temperature hit 113 degrees Fahrenheit. They were worried about the husky puppy they'd seen trapped in her owner's car on the top floor of a Vegas parking garage.

The pup's muzzle was sealed shut with electrical tape, and the car windows were closed despite the heat.

When Officer Rybacki arrived at the scene, he realized he had to act fast to save the doggo, according to the Animal Foundation's Instagram post on Thursday, marking six months since the rescue.

The officer reached the pup through the car's sunroof. Per the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, the animal had already been locked up for two hours without food, water, or air conditioning while the owner was illegally gambling inside.

The owner was later charged, and the puppy went to the Animal Foundation, People reported.