This puppy's unimaginable suffering moves the internet to tears

UK - This couple could hardly believe their luck when they finally got their dream dog , the long-haired dwarf Dachshund Murphy. But suddenly the puppy was extremely unwell and nothing was the same!

This couple could hardly believe their luck when they finally got their dream dog, the long-haired dwarf Dachshund Murphy – but then the unthinkable happened. © Screenshot/TikTok/@miloandmurphyweens

In a moving TikTok video, the young couple told the heart-warming story of their dachshund Murphy.

They had picked up the lively puppy in April, full of anticipation, and the little dog immediately won their hearts.

But just two months later, in June, everything suddenly changed: Murphy woke up one morning in severe pain!

Panicked, the worried dog owners took their little furry friend to the vet, who immediately referred him to specialists.