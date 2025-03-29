This puppy's unimaginable suffering moves the internet to tears
UK - This couple could hardly believe their luck when they finally got their dream dog, the long-haired dwarf Dachshund Murphy. But suddenly the puppy was extremely unwell and nothing was the same!
In a moving TikTok video, the young couple told the heart-warming story of their dachshund Murphy.
They had picked up the lively puppy in April, full of anticipation, and the little dog immediately won their hearts.
But just two months later, in June, everything suddenly changed: Murphy woke up one morning in severe pain!
Panicked, the worried dog owners took their little furry friend to the vet, who immediately referred him to specialists.
Poor sick puppy had to have brain surgery
The shocking diagnosis? Hydrocephalus, a dangerous accumulation of fluid in the brain that requires immediate surgery.
At just five months old, Murphy the pup fought bravely and survived the complicated brain operation without any complications.
He recovered quickly and is now romping around happily again, full of joie de vivre.
Many TikTok users are deeply moved by this heart-warming story and are celebrating the little fighter.
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@miloandmurphyweens