Three-legged dog has a whole lot of heart – and a huge TikTok fanbase!

Montrose, Colorado - Dexter the dog only has three legs, but the inspiring way he deals with his condition has made him a viral sensation on TikTok!

This dog with three legs gets around just fine and has his own walking style. © Screenshot/TikTok/dexterdogouray

Since walking like any other pooch isn't really an option for the eight-year-old Brittany spaniel, the best way to describe his style is prancing.

A TikTok clip of the dog going down the stairs on his three paws, then standing up on his hind legs and walking like a human has wowed the internet.

The cool clip has a whopping 4.6 million views. Commenters gush over the adorable doggo in the comments and his special way of walking.

What makes it even more impressive is that Dexter learned how to get around after suffering a traumatic accident.