TikTok can't stop laughing about this dog's pouty protest over new puppy
Raleigh, North Carolina - A dog named Oliver was happy with his family – until they brought home a new puppy. His dramatic reaction has TikTokers cracking up!
Kalin Rodgers and her family were all in agreement that a new puppy was a great idea. But Oliver, their older dog, was obviously not consulted in the matter.
He was not amused by the new pup named Maverick and made sure his humans knew it.
Kalin posted a video of Oliver's protest to TikTok. "Oliver is paw-satively not a fan," she wrote in the caption.
"Oliver has quite the personality and he was protesting getting out of the car due to the new puppy," Kalin told Newsweek. "I had just gotten back from running an errand with Oliver and Maverick, and he refused to get out of the car after Maverick got out."
In the now-viral clip, Kalin asks Oliver to get out, but the dog doesn't even flinch. She asks multiple times before he turns his head to glare at her.
TikTokers loved this dog's pouty reaction, and the video boasts three and a half million views and counting!
TikTokers joke that the dog feels betrayed
Kalin says she was surprised so many TikTokers liked the clip of Oliver's puppy protest.
"The social media reaction has been insane," she gushed to Newsweek. "The comments have been the best part of this video going viral because people are getting to see Oliver's attitude and are putting it into their own words."
One commenter quipped, "He just needs to go for a drive and clear his head over this betrayal."
Other TikTokers wrote in asking if the dogs' relationship has improved. Luckily, it has.
"We've caught them cuddling together a few times, and every now and then they play with each other in the yard," the proud pet owner told Newsweek. "But I think Oliver needs a little more time to warm up to Maverick."
Kalin recently shared an update on TikTok which shows the two dogs happily playing together.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@kalinrodgers11