TikTokers are crying over this dog's reaction to being left behind on vacation!

Quincy, Massachusetts - Have you ever wondered how your dog feels about you leaving him behind while you're on vacation? Golden Retriever Wally has some clear feelings on the matter.

This Golden Retriever is not happy about being left behind. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@wally.meets.world

While it's unclear how much our pets understand of our human babble, a TikTok video from last month suggests that a Golden Retriever named Wally understands what his owner is saying.

In the now-viral clip, the dog presses his head against the sofa in apparent despair while his owner Julia Moriggi explains that she's going on vacation – without him.

Moriggi, who lives with Wally and her boyfriend in Quincy, Massachusetts, recorded her calm explanation about her upcoming vacation.

"We'll be back on Friday," Moriggi says while petting the Golden as Wally appears inconsolable.

Even after he stops hiding, Wally refuses to look at his human.

This dog's dramatic reaction to his owner's leaving him with grandma for five days has TikTok in tears. Over six million have seen the clip and thousands have commented!