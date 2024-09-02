TikTokers are crying over this dog's reaction to being left behind on vacation!
Quincy, Massachusetts - Have you ever wondered how your dog feels about you leaving him behind while you're on vacation? Golden Retriever Wally has some clear feelings on the matter.
While it's unclear how much our pets understand of our human babble, a TikTok video from last month suggests that a Golden Retriever named Wally understands what his owner is saying.
In the now-viral clip, the dog presses his head against the sofa in apparent despair while his owner Julia Moriggi explains that she's going on vacation – without him.
Moriggi, who lives with Wally and her boyfriend in Quincy, Massachusetts, recorded her calm explanation about her upcoming vacation.
"We'll be back on Friday," Moriggi says while petting the Golden as Wally appears inconsolable.
Even after he stops hiding, Wally refuses to look at his human.
This dog's dramatic reaction to his owner's leaving him with grandma for five days has TikTok in tears. Over six million have seen the clip and thousands have commented!
TikTokers feel deeply for this sweet dog!
TikTokers are on Wally's side and want Moriggi to take her dog on her vacation with her or else find a different solution.
Wally's owner is used to this kind of dramatic doggie reaction, however.
"He is very emotionally intelligent and sweet, and he loves people," Moriggi told Newsweek.
"We receive lots of comments about how dogs are the best and how we're so lucky to have such amazing creatures in our lives."
Have you ever had a pet this attached to you before?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@wally.meets.world