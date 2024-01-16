TikTokers can't get over this sweet dog's heartbreaking story

Hooker, Georgia - Despite subzero temperatures, this poor dog faithfully waited for her owners to return home. Sadly, her wait was in vain.

Audray Luck, founder of the non-profit organization Luck's Rescue, got a call about a dog that'd been left behind in December.



"Lucy came to me two weeks ago, after I received a call from a friend of ours who owns rental properties. He told me that when he went to inspect a property after the tenants had moved out he'd found Lucy," Luck told Newsweek.

The sweet dog had apparently been hoping her family would come back and continued to wait on the front porch for them to return.

Audray got right to work.

She approached the abandoned dog slowly and tried to gain the animal's trust with treats, as a now-viral TikTok video shows.

"The next day I had her in with a foster, getting groomed and going to the vet," Audray said, adding, "That was the first day of the rest of her new and improved life."

Audray shared Lucy's story on social media where it broke millions of users' hearts. Most couldn't believe that someone could be so cruel as to leave this loving dog behind!

Fortunately, however, this tale was to have a happy ending!

