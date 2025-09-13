Tiny Dachshund puppy freaks out his giant new sibling in hilarious video

Houston, Texas - Christian the giant Afghan Hound is nicknamed "Big Bird" because of his resemblance to the Sesame Street character... but it seems that the dog 's courage is inversely proportional to his size!

The huge dog is anything but comfortable with the tiny creature. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@roccotheweenie

In an adorable viral video of their meeting, Big Bird has a huge reaction to the mini Dachshund puppy Rocco. (Hey, wait, isn't that supposed to be Elmo's mortal enemy?)

In the clip, the huge doggo flinches several times when the little puppy tries to play with him.

He is anything but comfortable with the tiny creature.

The fact that Big Bird already looks a bit awkward makes his anxious fidgeting even cuter.

Teary-eyed laughing emojis, little hearts, and funny memes – some featuring Sesame Street's Big Bird – cause further hilarity in the comment section, especially on Instagram.

But, according to Big Bird's mom, the video only shows the tip of the iceberg!