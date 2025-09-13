Tiny Dachshund puppy freaks out his giant new sibling in hilarious video
Houston, Texas - Christian the giant Afghan Hound is nicknamed "Big Bird" because of his resemblance to the Sesame Street character... but it seems that the dog's courage is inversely proportional to his size!
In an adorable viral video of their meeting, Big Bird has a huge reaction to the mini Dachshund puppy Rocco. (Hey, wait, isn't that supposed to be Elmo's mortal enemy?)
In the clip, the huge doggo flinches several times when the little puppy tries to play with him.
He is anything but comfortable with the tiny creature.
The fact that Big Bird already looks a bit awkward makes his anxious fidgeting even cuter.
Teary-eyed laughing emojis, little hearts, and funny memes – some featuring Sesame Street's Big Bird – cause further hilarity in the comment section, especially on Instagram.
But, according to Big Bird's mom, the video only shows the tip of the iceberg!
Video of the mismatched dogs goes viral on TikTok and Instagram
"When we brought Rocco home, Big Bird was SO confused what was happening," Madison Humble and her partner Adrian Verde told Newsweek.
They added that the couple rarely had other dogs in their apartment besides Big Bird before Rocco moved in.
"Initially, Rocco would chase him around and Big Bird would run as far away as possible and hide in the closet, even occasionally growling at him."
But the Texans can now confirm what is already foreshadowed at the end of the funny video when the two dogs cuddle.
"Big Bird is (very) slowly, but surely getting used to living with his new brother! He still sometimes growls at Rocco and gets territorial, but Rocco is such a brave little pup that it doesn't even phase him at all," the dog parents said.
"His tail still wags even when Big Bird growls at him and Rocco looooves to chase him around the apartment and really test his boundaries. It's super cute... They even take turns sharing bones and toys."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@roccotheweenie