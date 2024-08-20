Tiny puppy learns to howl from German Shepherd big brother in hilarious viral video!
Nevada - A puppy dog learning to howl has the internet in hysterics. Luckily, Benji the pup has found a good teacher in his older brother, a German Sheperd named Charlie.
In a now-viral TikTok clip, the two dogs are seen chilling out on the sofa when the little blonde pup, Benji, starts yipping, pipping, and yowling.
While the 7-month-old tries to make a soulful howl, his buddy – a 3-year-old German Shepard named Charlie – looks almost embarrassed by the little one's attempts.
That's when Charlie joins in to show the pup how it's done!
Benji pauses for a bit to listen to his brother's deep vibrato howl.
Then he joins in and the two sing a whole tune together!
TikTok users are loving this adorable doggie duet
The owner of the dueting dogs, Sandra, told Newsweek that her pets started to sing the jailhouse blues when she went shopping and left them with her daughter.
The poor pooches missed their mother!
Luckily, however, they still had each other.
According to Sandra, Benji and Charlie are a real dynamic duo.
She says they are "very attached to each other and act like if they were really brothers."
While this mournful duet might seem dramatic it shouldn't be too shocking considering these dogs' breeds.
Charlie is a German Shepard and Benji is a Golden Retriever-Dachshund-Chihuahua mix.
German Shepherds are known to be talkative – and the same goes for Chihuahuas.
Many TikTokers thought that the dog duet was one of the cutest things they'd ever seen and the sweet clip now boasts over one million views and counting!
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@charliethegermanshepherd