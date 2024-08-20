Tiny puppy learns to howl from German Shepherd big brother in hilarious viral video!

Nevada - A puppy dog learning to howl has the internet in hysterics. Luckily, Benji the pup has found a good teacher in his older brother, a German Sheperd named Charlie.

How this puppy learns to howl has the internet in hysterics. © Screenshot/TikTok/@charliethegermanshepherd

In a now-viral TikTok clip, the two dogs are seen chilling out on the sofa when the little blonde pup, Benji, starts yipping, pipping, and yowling.

While the 7-month-old tries to make a soulful howl, his buddy – a 3-year-old German Shepard named Charlie – looks almost embarrassed by the little one's attempts.

That's when Charlie joins in to show the pup how it's done!

Benji pauses for a bit to listen to his brother's deep vibrato howl.

Then he joins in and the two sing a whole tune together!