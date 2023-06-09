Tiny puppy poses problems for dog hairdressers and melts hearts in the process

Weybridge, UK - Monroe is a tiny Mi-Ki pup who recently went to the groomer for the first time. How the little doggie acts while there just melts hearts .

For size comparison, they placed the tiny doggo next to a water bottle.

"This is the tiniest dog we have ever groomed," the experienced dog barbers explain in the clip.

The sweet pup went in for her first grooming service with the professionals at Doggy Styling UK, who knew just what to do so that the cut doggo Monroe feel more comfortable. A video of the hilariously sweet haircut made the company from Weybridge go totally viral.

Because the cute fur ball is a Mi-Ki, it's hardly bigger than a rabbit. Mi-Kis are a relatively new breed of dog that are also becoming increasingly popular.

The scissors were bigger than Monroe's tiny body. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/doggystylinguk

Before the grooming session could start, they first had to bathe the tiny pup with plenty of dog shampoo. The little one didn't do anything funny and let the bath wash over her.

"We ended up rinsing her in a mixing bowl to stop her from being washed away," the dog groomers explained.

Monroe was dried off well and allowed to catch her breath before it was time to work on her tiny paws with the shaving machine. However, the attachments were almost bigger than her tiny body. But, in the end, everything worked out.

Finally, it was time to get down to the nitty-gritty with the scissors, where the groomers were once again astonished that the smallest scissors they had were the size of the Mi-Ki's leg!

Despite the unusual challenge for the dog and the groomer, Monroe put up a brave fight. Without drama and without spat, the playful dog let the exciting grooming session pass her by.

When her beloved owner finally returns, there is no stopping Monroe as she joyfully jumps up and down, desperate to have her leash put on. But before she leaves, the doggo is allowed to cuddle once more with the dog groomer.

As the experts at Doggy Styling explain, Mi-Kis are a new breed of dog bred from Maltese, Japan Chins, and Miniature Spaniels.

Shih Tzus and Yorkies have also been mixed in.