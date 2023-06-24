Tiny puppy takes over TikTok as he fearlessly approaches much larger dog

Milwaukee, Wisconsin - Despite a tough start in his life, a tiny French Bulldog named Scrunchie has quite the self-confidence for such a small pup!

A tiny French Bulldog named Scrunchie has gone viral for his adorable interactions with the much-larger Jada. © Screenshot/TikTok/emiliexfosters

Scrunchie has been melting hearts in a TikTok video for a few days now. In a viral clip published on June 11, the tiny four-legged friend can be seen trying his luck with the other dogs in his household.

Currently, Scrunchie lives with his foster mom Emilie Rackovan in Milwaukee, along with several other furry pals, including another dog named Jada.

In spite of Jada's large size, the tiny pup fearlessly approaches her in the sweet video.

With small steps, the sweet little fellow comes close to his much larger friend, but Jada hardly lives up to her domineering size as she looks rather helplessly at the camera, seemingly not knowing what to do with the tiny French bulldog.

Scrunchie's determination to get her attention has warmed the hearts of TikTokers everywhere. Nine million users have watched the video so far, and around 1.7 million of them have given it a like.

Speaking with Newsweek, their owner Rackovan discussed the viral pups, revealing that Scrunchie was born with a one-sided cleft lip and cleft palate that made him unable to nurse as a puppy.