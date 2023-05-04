Toy poodle pup gives itself a case of the puddle scares in adorable video!

It's not every day that a dog comes face-to-face with its reflection in a puddle! This toy poodle's reaction to seeing itself is sure to make you smile!

This precious pup hardly recognizes itself in a reflection! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/toypoodlegram

Puddles of water can be extremely entertaining for various reasons, and this is particularly true for our canine companions.

Take the toy poodle featured in a video posted on Instagram by Toypoodlegram, for instance. In the clip that's garnered over 6 million views, a cute and fluffy toy poodle is seen gazing at his reflection in a puddle of water.

As the video plays on, the precious pup becomes increasingly curious at the familiar figure staring back at it and starts flopping its head back and forth.

Clearly not understanding the magic behind reflections, the doggo proceeds to slowly stick its paw out over the water, taking in each second with pure amazement.

Viewers couldn't help but admire the toy poodle's cuteness. One Instagram user commented, "PURE OVERLOAD OF SWEETNESS AND CUTENESS. I JUST LOVE IT," while another simply wrote, "The paw," followed by three heart-eye emojis.