Unique husky-pitbull mix helps owner recover from grief of pet loss

Monterey, Massachusetts - As soon as he saw his "ice blue eyes" and "brindle coat," Mark Murray knew he had to have this unique dog !

A pitsky is a cross between a pitbull and a Siberian husky. © Collage: 123RF/laborec425 & deviddo

Murray, who lives and works at the Gould Farm in Monterey, Massachusetts, pulled out all the stops in March 2023 and soon managed to pick up his dream dog from the Eleanor Sonsini Animal Shelter.

Since then, Axayl has impressed Murray with his special appearance, which he owes to a pitbull and a Siberian husky because the pup is a so-called pitsky.

"I saw photos of him on their website. I knew he was the dog for me," Murray told Newsweek this week, adding that the four-legged friend had even "saved his life."

The Gould Farm, founded in 1913, is a therapeutic residential community where people with mental health problems live and sometimes work.

