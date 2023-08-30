Unique husky-pitbull mix helps owner recover from grief of pet loss
Monterey, Massachusetts - As soon as he saw his "ice blue eyes" and "brindle coat," Mark Murray knew he had to have this unique dog!
Murray, who lives and works at the Gould Farm in Monterey, Massachusetts, pulled out all the stops in March 2023 and soon managed to pick up his dream dog from the Eleanor Sonsini Animal Shelter.
Since then, Axayl has impressed Murray with his special appearance, which he owes to a pitbull and a Siberian husky because the pup is a so-called pitsky.
"I saw photos of him on their website. I knew he was the dog for me," Murray told Newsweek this week, adding that the four-legged friend had even "saved his life."
The Gould Farm, founded in 1913, is a therapeutic residential community where people with mental health problems live and sometimes work.
Residents at the Gould Farm love the adorable "pitsky"
Murray had been suffering from a bout of depression when he discovered Axayl on the Internet.
"I had another dog, Cooper, over 11 years, who I had also gotten from the Sonsini. When Cooper went on ahead, I was very depressed after losing him," he explained.
When he saw the first photos of Axayl, most of his grief dissipated, and he knew he was the right four-legged friend for him.
Murray now often walks Axayl several miles a day, and he's happy to take his new pup with him to work as well.
"The people here at the farm love him being around. He is very therapeutic to us all, loves being pet and lets out husky vocal sounds to let us know he loves us," he said.
Under these circumstances, Axayl's special appearance is just icing on the cake!
