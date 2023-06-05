USPS reveals where mail carriers are most likely to get attacked by a dog

Washington DC - For thousands of mail carriers, dogs are not man's best friend, they're a work hazard – particularly in some cities, as the US Postal Service recently shared.

The US Postal Service reveals where mail carriers are most likely to get attacked by a dog. It's California. © 123RF/chalabala

More than 5,300 employees of the USPS who were delivering mail were attacked by dogs in 2022, per the agency's press release from last week.

They shared data as part of their annual Dog Bite Awareness Week, which runs from June 4 to June 10. The theme of this year's event is "Even good dog's have bad days."

Though there was a slight drop in dog attacks, "One bite is one too many," as the USPS says.

A total of 675 mail carriers were bitten in California last year, and that's more than in any other state.