Velcro dog has the cutest reaction to new twin babies: "Don't worry Paolo!"
A dog who used to be the spoiled only child before his owners had twin daughters still wants to be the baby of the house in an adorable TikTok video!
Molly Wickenden (27), owner of Cavapoo mix Paolo, is mom to twin girls Lily and Florence.
A sweet video recently went viral on TikTok of Molly sitting with her daughter in front of a sparkling Christmas tree.
But it wasn't her human child that caused the video to attract so much attention.
In the clip, Molly and baby Lily smile at each other while the twin mom holds her daughter lovingly in her hands.
The real star, however, is Paolo the dog – who has secured the best spot on Molly's shoulder and snuggles up close to her!
Dog doesn't have to share its favorite spot with the new babies
"POV: your mom [brought] home two new babies but you will NEVER give up your favourite spot on her shoulder.. NEVER," Molly wrote on the video's onscreen text.
In the caption, she reassured her dog: "Don't worry Paolo, the shoulder is yours forever my little Parrot."
New video updates show that Paolo has now adjusted well to the twins and is very affectionate with the babies, giving them kisses and cuddles whenever he can!
