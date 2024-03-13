Dog is unstoppable once she sniffs out her long-lost owner in heartwarming reunion!

Brockton, Massachusets - After being separated for months, Speedy the dog has been found and reunited with her beloved owner!

After being separated for months, Speedy the dog has been found and reunited with his beloved owner! © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Darren Duarte

Speedy's owner, Ralph Tilghman, wasn't sure if he and his family would ever see their sweet pup again after she went missing.

"My 5-year-old daughter questioned me last week whether we would ever see Speedy again," Tilghman said on Facebook.

A few days later, the child's question was answered in the affirmative when police Sergeant Adam Rees arrested a man charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, trespassing, and driving without a license.

Speedy was recovered in the back seat of the alleged criminal's car.

After police found the dog's microchip, they were able to track down Speedy's worried family!

A video of the heartfelt reunion was shared on Facebook by Brockton Police Department spokesperson Darren Duarte.

It takes Speedy a second to register the person she's smelling, but the doggo jumps for joy once she realizes that she's got her long-lost human back! After that, she simply can't contain her jubilant wags and wiggles.