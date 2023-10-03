Viral TikToks show dogs' adorable reactions to being praised

Waltham, Massachusetts - Dog -sitter Peli Roja published two videos on her TikTok and Instagram accounts in mid-September showing how a series of sweet doggos reacted before and after being complimented.

The heart-warming contrast between the two shots has brought Roja's posts millions of views! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@peli.roja.pets

The effect on the dogs, you ask? Most, who were straight-faced in the first picture pre-compliment, are seen "smiling" proudly into the camera in the picture after the praise.

The heart-warming contrast between the two shots has brought the posts millions of views!



On TikTok alone, Peli Roja's Pets has reached four million people with her first clip, and as many as 14 million with the second.

Not every dog is "smiling" after being complimented, however – one pup actually started to get shy after the praise!

