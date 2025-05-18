Watch as this clingy Dalmatian dog annoys his Pit Bull brother into submission
Houston, Texas - Louie the Dalmatian dog has a very special love language – luckily, his Pit Bull brother Baloo is fluent in it.
Six years ago, Louie moved in with Baloo and his owner Isabella Boone.
Ever since, the Pit Bull has needed nerves of steel to tolerate his clingy black-spotted brother.
Not only does the Dalmatian like to sit directly on top of the Pit Bull, but he also loves to bicker with Baloo all day long.
This can take the form of Louie squeaking a ball right in front of Baloo's face, playing around with his limbs, or even taking his brother's face completely in his mouth.
Need some evidence? Look no further than this viral video – and tons of others on Baloo's Instagram account!
We could probably all understand how Baloo, who has been enduring this "torture" for six years now, would freak out from time to time.
Dalmatian and Pit Bull dogs' relationship is a hit on the internet
Despite all of this, the Pit Bull remains surprisingly calm.
When Louie gets on his nerves again, the furry friend doesn't fight back, but simply puts up with it.
The dog only allows a few meaningful glances in the direction of his owner as if to say, "help."
Owner Isabella believes that years of teasing have annoyed Baloo into submission.
It's also possible that the Pit Bull simply loves his polka-dotted brother so much that he puts up with his adorable weirdness.
With his angelic patience, Baloo routinely delights his fans on the Internet, with over 300,000 users already following his exciting adventures on Instagram.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@bully.baloo