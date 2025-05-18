Watch as this clingy Dalmatian dog annoys his Pit Bull brother into submission

Houston, Texas - Louie the Dalmatian dog has a very special love language – luckily, his Pit Bull brother Baloo is fluent in it.

Not only does the Dalmatian dog like to sit directly on top of the Pit Bull, but he also loves to bicker with him all day long. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@bully.baloo

Six years ago, Louie moved in with Baloo and his owner Isabella Boone.

Ever since, the Pit Bull has needed nerves of steel to tolerate his clingy black-spotted brother.

Not only does the Dalmatian like to sit directly on top of the Pit Bull, but he also loves to bicker with Baloo all day long.

This can take the form of Louie squeaking a ball right in front of Baloo's face, playing around with his limbs, or even taking his brother's face completely in his mouth.

Need some evidence? Look no further than this viral video – and tons of others on Baloo's Instagram account!

We could probably all understand how Baloo, who has been enduring this "torture" for six years now, would freak out from time to time.