What a croc! TikTok users can't handle this little dog's bold fashion moves

Gustavo the dog has gone viral for his fashionable appearance in the cutest unboxing video you're likely to see! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@dongustavodeviaje

The beautiful Dachshund with shiny brown fur was given his own TikTok page last summer, and it was clear from the very first videos that Gustavo (or his owner) has an eye for chic outfits.

Whether wearing a stylish cap on the beach or a warm woolly hat in winter, the little dog never seems to leave the house without the right accessories.

However, wider success on the web was still lacking at first.

That changed a few days ago when a new clip – the channel's third ever – was posted on the Dachshund's TikTok page.

Suddenly Gustavo became a viral hit!

The video shows him being presented with green Crocs by his owner.

At first, the pup appears to be a little puzzled but curious as to what the new shoes are all about.

A luxurious leather collar and a fashionable cap are also included in the chic doggy ensemble.