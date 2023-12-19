What dog is this? Millions marvel at this giant!
Boston, Massachusetts - Yogi is not only a huge dog, but a viral hit on TikTok. But what kind of canine is he, exactly?
Yogi doesn't just impress those on the internet. The pup, who lives with his family in Boston, Massachusetts, regularly amazes people in real life, too.
"Everyone always stops to take pictures of Yogi, some have also stopped their cars to nervously ask if we're walking a bear or lion," his owner Laura Murphy told Newsweek.
Although his TikTok name is "Yogi Bear," he's not a bear or a lion. But just what type of dog is he?
Yogi is a Caucasian Ovtscharka. And a clip that shows off his size particularly well has been viewed over 17.4 million times.
Laura and her husband Brayden got Yogi as a ten-week-old puppy, who was flown to the US from Romania. They wanted a guard dog to protect their property, their small farm, and their kids.
"He was huge even as a puppy! He was 31 pounds at 10 weeks old, and at 3.5 months old, he was 50.5 pounds," Murphy said.
What is a Caucasian Ovcharkas dog?
According to Zoo Plus, Caucasian Ovcharkas can grow up to 2.5 feet tall. But Yogi seems to have outgrown this size, as he appears much larger in the videos.
"He loved to play with all dogs of all sizes. As he got older other dogs would be intimidated by him and quickly start a fight by lunging at us," she said of Yogi's challenges.
"Luckily because of his training things didn't get worse," she added.
The family is aware that Yogi is no larger-than-life teddy bear, as the Caucasian Ovcharka can be quite dangerous.
"They have a massive bite force that is three times that of a pit bull's. They can stand well over 6 feet tall and are bigger than most wolves," the owner continued.
Fortunately, the four-legged friend has built up a very good bond with his entire family, and clearly, the internet loves him too.
Cover photo: Collage: TikTok/Screenshot/yogibearsmom