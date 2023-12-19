What dog is this? Millions marvel at this giant!

Boston, Massachusetts - Yogi is not only a huge dog , but a viral hit on TikTok. But what kind of canine is he, exactly?

What a dog! Yogi makes his owner look small in a viral TikTok clip. © Collage: TikTok/Screenshot/yogibearsmom

Yogi doesn't just impress those on the internet. The pup, who lives with his family in Boston, Massachusetts, regularly amazes people in real life, too.

"Everyone always stops to take pictures of Yogi, some have also stopped their cars to nervously ask if we're walking a bear or lion," his owner Laura Murphy told Newsweek.

Although his TikTok name is "Yogi Bear," he's not a bear or a lion. But just what type of dog is he?

Yogi is a Caucasian Ovtscharka. And a clip that shows off his size particularly well has been viewed over 17.4 million times.

Laura and her husband Brayden got Yogi as a ten-week-old puppy, who was flown to the US from Romania. They wanted a guard dog to protect their property, their small farm, and their kids.



"He was huge even as a puppy! He was 31 pounds at 10 weeks old, and at 3.5 months old, he was 50.5 pounds," Murphy said.