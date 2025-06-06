What family dog does after disabled little girl's death breaks her mother's heart

Las Vegas, Nevada - When little Ariana left our world forever after a serious illness, she left behind not only her grieving family, but above all her best friend – Bella the dog – who still doesn't understand that the girl will never return.

Bella the dog is still missing her best friend a year after the little girl's death. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@arianaryefoundation

In a video that has been clicked several million times on Instagram, Ariana's mother filmed how the four-legged friend is doing now over a year after her daughter's death.

The dog and the girl, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy and a hearing disorder, had formed a strong bond from the very beginning.

"She wasn't just Ariana's dog – she was her best friend, her soulmate," the girl's mother said in the post's caption.

Although it was not possible for Ariana to romp around with her dog like other children, the pup never left the little one's side.

In the clip, you can see how Bella initially watched over Ariana when she was still a small baby. Later, the parents filmed the two of them cuddling and how the dog chose Ariana's lap as her favorite place.