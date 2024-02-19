Whopping amount of dogs and cats found in Delaware mobile home in shocking shape

Georgetown, Delaware - Rescuers with Brandywine Valley SPCA jumped into action when called to a mobile home in Kent County, Delaware. They were told 50 animals needed help, but they found even more cats and dogs at the scene.

Animal rescuers found more animals than they expected in a cramped mobile home in Delaware. © Screenshot/Facebook/Brandywine Valley SPCA

Animal rescuers from Brandywine Valley SPCA thought they were going to help 50 helpless critters in a run-down mobile home.

They were shocked when they found a lot more crammed into the small space.

As per the organization's Facebook, they soon discovered 76 "poor" animals in need of help, describing their living conditions as "unfathomable and cramped."

Luckily, the rescuers were able to pull 66 dogs and puppies, nine cats, and a bird from the home without any issues.

The critters were covered "in filth and fleas" and many were emaciated. The animals were quickly taken to the Animal Rescue Center in Delaware, where a veterinary team welcomed them with open arms.