Whopping amount of dogs and cats found in Delaware mobile home in shocking shape
Georgetown, Delaware - Rescuers with Brandywine Valley SPCA jumped into action when called to a mobile home in Kent County, Delaware. They were told 50 animals needed help, but they found even more cats and dogs at the scene.
Animal rescuers from Brandywine Valley SPCA thought they were going to help 50 helpless critters in a run-down mobile home.
They were shocked when they found a lot more crammed into the small space.
As per the organization's Facebook, they soon discovered 76 "poor" animals in need of help, describing their living conditions as "unfathomable and cramped."
Luckily, the rescuers were able to pull 66 dogs and puppies, nine cats, and a bird from the home without any issues.
The critters were covered "in filth and fleas" and many were emaciated. The animals were quickly taken to the Animal Rescue Center in Delaware, where a veterinary team welcomed them with open arms.
Almost all the animals are now living with new families
Brandywine Valley SPCA director of communications Sara Smith told The Dodo that rescuers sprang into action: "It happened so fast."
Once the animals arrived at the shelter, they were examined, given flea treatments, and vaccinated. The cats and dogs that were old enough were spayed and neutered. Many were in bad shape and had skin issues.
Almost three weeks after the terrible discovery, the SPCA shared some good news in their Facebook update.
Only five dogs and six cats from the 76 found in the cramped conditions are still looking for new homes. The rest have gotten a happier ending.
Hopefully, the last few will find new fur-ever homes very soon.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/ Facebook/Brandywine Valley SPCA