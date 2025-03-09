Woman chases her Dachshund with grilling tongs in hilarious clip: "dropped one of my hotdogs"

Baillie Cook recently landed her first viral hit with a recording of her adorable Dachshund dog being silly!

At the end of February, she uploaded a clip of her dog lasting just seven seconds to TikTok captioned, "She's a weiner she's a track star."

In the video, Baillie can be seen standing at the stove frying up some yummy sausages.

Suddenly the camera pans and you can see her little Dachshund lady, who has probably been lured into the kitchen by the delicious smell of cooking meat.

"Accidentally dropped one of my hotdogs out of the pan," the video's overlay text reads.

A race begins for the dog, as Baillie Cook rushes after her four-pawed friend, armed with kitchen tongs, to retrieve her "hotdog."

Excited, the playful Dachshund runs away, apparently fearing that she might end up on the stove with the rest of the sausages!