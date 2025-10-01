Dog brazenly steals from newborn baby brother in hilarious clip
After a dramatic birth, new mom Genesis Taveras Diaz was thrilled to finally be at home with her baby. However, she had to face a new obstacle, as her dog was ready to go into full big brother mode!
Rio Psalm had to be brought into the world much earlier than planned due to pre-eclampsia – a hypertensive pregnancy disorder.
So, the baby's early days were anything but easy for mom Genesis, and she often turned to TikTok to share her experiences.
But she also found the humor in it all, especially after finally being discharged from the hospital.
As one viral clip shows, little Rio was in for some trouble – at the hands of his furry older brother.
In the video, the dog is seen approaching the baby, and though he's very gentle, he's committing a brazen crime: he's stealing baby Rio's socks right off his feet!
Dog steals sock right from the baby's foot!
After the theft, the dog trotted off with his prey in his mouth, leaving Rio with only one covered foot.
"the brothering has officially begun," Genesis wrote over the clip.
The clip has been viewed over 800,000 times, with TikTokers giggling over the adorable crime in the comment section.
"Well, that's what happens when you have older siblings," one user joked in the comments.
"like it's not hard enough already to keep socks on a baby," another wrote.
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@hennydx