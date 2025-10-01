Dog brazenly steals from newborn baby brother in hilarious clip

After a dramatic birth, new mom Genesis Taveras Diaz was thrilled to finally be at home with her baby. However, she had to face a new obstacle, as her dog was ready to go into full big brother mode!

This dog had no shame in stealing the socks right off the feet of his baby brother! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@hennydx

Rio Psalm had to be brought into the world much earlier than planned due to pre-eclampsia – a hypertensive pregnancy disorder.

So, the baby's early days were anything but easy for mom Genesis, and she often turned to TikTok to share her experiences.

But she also found the humor in it all, especially after finally being discharged from the hospital.

As one viral clip shows, little Rio was in for some trouble – at the hands of his furry older brother.

In the video, the dog is seen approaching the baby, and though he's very gentle, he's committing a brazen crime: he's stealing baby Rio's socks right off his feet!